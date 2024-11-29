Ravens vs Eagles Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens versus the Philadelphia Eagles is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Ravens vs Eagles Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (59.5%)

Ravens vs Eagles Point Spread

The Ravens are 3-point favorites against the Eagles. The Ravens are -110 to cover the spread, while the Eagles are -110 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Ravens vs Eagles Over/Under

Ravens versus Eagles on Dec. 1 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Ravens vs Eagles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Ravens vs. Eagles reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-164) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+138) on the road.

Ravens vs Eagles Betting Trends

Baltimore has seven wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

The Ravens' ATS record as 3-point favorites or more is 4-4.

There have been 10 Ravens games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

The Eagles have played 11 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Ravens vs Eagles Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BAL: (-164) | PHI: (+138)

BAL: (-164) | PHI: (+138) Spread: BAL: -3 (-110) | PHI: +3 (-110)

BAL: -3 (-110) | PHI: +3 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

