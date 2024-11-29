Texans vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

In NFL action on Sunday, the Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texans win (66.4%)

Texans vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Texans are 3.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Texans are -115 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -105 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Texans vs Jaguars Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Texans-Jaguars matchup on Dec. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Texans vs Jaguars Moneyline

Jacksonville is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -188 favorite at home.

Texans vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Houston has five wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

The Texans have won twice ATS (2-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.

The Texans have seen five of their 12 games go over the point total.

The Jaguars are 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, Jacksonville is 5-2.

The Jaguars have played 11 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Texans vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

