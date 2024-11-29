Colts vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Indianapolis Colts taking on the New England Patriots.

Colts vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (59.3%)

Colts vs Patriots Point Spread

The Colts are 2.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Colts are -122 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are +100 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Patriots Over/Under

The over/under for the Colts versus Patriots matchup on Dec. 1 has been set at 42.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Colts vs Patriots Moneyline

New England is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Indianapolis is a -144 favorite at home.

Colts vs Patriots Betting Trends

Indianapolis has covered the spread eight times in 12 games.

The Colts have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Colts have played 12 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The Patriots have five wins in 12 contests against the spread this year.

New England's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 5-6.

Out of 12 Patriots games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Colts vs Patriots Odds & Spread

