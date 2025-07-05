3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 7/5/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever offense is flowing, inviting a play on today's total as the Los Angeles Sparks visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana has posted 86.5 PPG in their last four home contests, and this five-game stretch without Caitlin Clark (groin) hasn't been an issue. The Fever have maintained the W's second-best offensive rating (109.3 ORTG) in her stead.

L.A. has returned money on an "over" bet in 11 of 18 contests, which isn't a surprise when they rank third-worst in defensive rating (107.6 DRTG) with the league's third-fastest pace (96.3). Go figure that the 5-12 Sparks are actually fourth in the WNBA in road scoring average (83.5 PPG) across 10 tilts, too.

DRatings projects 169.4 points in this game, and confidence in that projection has to be pretty high when the Fever have actually been better at scoring the ball without Clark.

One of the reasons why Indiana has survived an injury to its MVP candidate is Aari McDonald.

It's a revenge game for McDonald, who was waived by the Sparks this offseason in light of the team acquiring Kelsey Plum. The 26-year-old has proven to be a vital building block for when Clark sits, but she might also help Clark's catch-and-shoot opportunities when she returns.

Overall, Aari has posted an 18.5% usage rate in her last five games, which trails only established stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston among today's active players. She's averaging 15.0 points and 6.0 assists per 36 minutes in this stretch and logged 31 minutes on the floor Thursday.

Rotowire projects the guard for 12.5 points and 4.5 assists in 28.0 minutes today, providing hope she can clear this prop even in a more conservative amount of court time.

Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx

Having failed to eclipse 11 points in either July contest thus far, I'm buying the dip on Courtney Williams.

The Golden State Valkyries and Minnesota Lynx are arguably the top-two defenses in the league, so this game's total (154.0) doesn't particularly inspire a shootout. However, Golden State simply hasn't been the same defense on the road (102.1 DRTG) that they have been at Chase Center (93.1 DRTG), implying their raucous home crowd has had an effect there.

Williams' role is just too good for a prop this low. Her usage rate (25.9%) is not far off Napheesa Collier (29.5%) for the team's lead, resulting in 17.1 points per 36 minutes. She's shot the ball terribly this month (40.9 FG%) in 30.0 minutes per game and attempted just two total threes.

Rotowire projects Minnesota's spark plug for 12.6 points in 30.0 minutes on Saturday. I'm not afraid of this Valks defense until we see it travel.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.