Bengals vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bengals vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bengals win (58.1%)

Bengals vs Steelers Point Spread

The Bengals are 2.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Bengals are -122 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are +100 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Steelers Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Bengals-Steelers game on Dec. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bengals vs Steelers Moneyline

The Bengals vs Steelers moneyline has Cincinnati as a -162 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +136 underdog on the road.

Bengals vs Steelers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-5-0 this season.

The Bengals are 4-3 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Out of 11 Bengals games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

The Steelers have eight wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, Pittsburgh is 3-0 against the spread.

This year, six of the Steelers' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Bengals vs Steelers Odds & Spread

