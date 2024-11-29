Seahawks vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Seattle Seahawks facing the New York Jets.

Seahawks vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (50.4%)

Seahawks vs Jets Point Spread

The Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Seahawks are -105 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Jets Over/Under

Seahawks versus Jets, on Dec. 1, has an over/under of 42.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Seahawks vs Jets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Seahawks vs. Jets reveal Seattle as the favorite (-116) and New York as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Seahawks vs Jets Betting Trends

Seattle is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have won once ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this year.

Out of 11 Seahawks games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

The Jets' record against the spread is 3-8-0.

New York has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The Jets have seen five of their 11 games hit the over.

Seahawks vs Jets Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | NYJ: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | NYJ: (-102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-105) | NYJ: +1.5 (-115)

SEA: -1.5 (-105) | NYJ: +1.5 (-115) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

