FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 7/5/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Ranger Suarez ($10,700)

It's a decent day to roster Ranger Suarez on a slate without a consensus, top-shelf pitcher. Suarez's 2.50 xERA roughly supports his stellar actual mark (2.00), and he's pacing for his highest strikeout rate (23.8%) since 2021. The lefty's excellent limitation of hard contact (26.9% rate) should help him navigate a Cincinnati Reds lineup with a bottom-12 wRC+ (93) and 22.2% K rate in his split over the last 30 days.

Carlos Rodon ($10,000)

It's flat bizarre that the New York Mets have MLB's worst team OPS (.520) plus a 23.2% K rate against southpaws over the past 30 days, but that doesn't bode well for the Metros' chances to get after Carlos Rodon. A staple at the top of the New York Yankees rotation, Rodon's 2.90 xERA and 28.8% K rate are right in line with Suarez. I think he's the top pitcher on the slate, which might be masked by a star-studded opposing lineup.

Dean Kremer ($8,500)

I might need to bet the Baltimore Orioles as road 'dogs in Atlanta. Dean Kremer has his warts, but the righty's stuff has been on display with six-plus Ks in three of his last four starts, and his 4.16 xERA is solid overall. The Atlanta Braves just can't shake their issues against righties, either. They have a bottom-10 OPS (.691) and strikeout rate (23.4%) in the split over the past month.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($5,000), Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($3,800), Ben Rice ($3,200), and Trent Grisham ($3,200)

We occasionally see frighteningly poor stretches from established pitchers that become a must-target as long as they remain in the rotation. Frankie Montas has a horrific 6.27 xERA with elevated flyball (46.2%) and barrel (15.4%) rates, ceding 2.00 HR/9 thus far. A date with the Bronx Bombers won't help. With winds out to left, I'd prefer to target righties like Aaron Judge if possible, but these other three bats have hard-hit rates north of 37.0% against RHP in the past 30 days.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Trevor Story ($3,300), Romy Gonzalez ($3,100), Carlos Narvaez ($2,800), and Rob Refsynder ($2,700)

The best salary match for Rodon is a Boston Red Sox stack. A hitter-friendly venue makes both sides are viable in today's D.C. affair, but Boston gets to attack Mitchell Parker (5.42 xERA) and MLB's third-worst bullpen by xFIP over the past 30 days (4.64) in their superior split. Three of these guys are full-time players, but I'm willing to bite the bullet on pinch-hit risk with Robert Refsnyder when he's got a solid .907 OPS against southpaws in his past month of play.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Ketel Marte ($4,100), Corbin Carroll ($4,000), Josh Naylor ($3,400), and Eugenio Suarez ($3,400)

Sporting a .791 OPS (fifth in MLB) over the past 30, the Arizona Diamondbacks usually aren't a bad bet against a righty. Though Michael Wacha (3.97 xERA) isn't baseball's most vulnerable hurler, Wacha's 79.2% contact rate allowed leaves quite a bit to chance. Arizona has a gigantic 4.93-run implied team total, so I'd put them third on a slate with plenty of lifeless offenses meeting second-tier starting pitchers.

