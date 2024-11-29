Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (68.3%)

Buccaneers vs Panthers Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 5.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Buccaneers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup on Dec. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Buccaneers-Panthers, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -245, and Carolina is +200 playing at home.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 7-4-0 this season.

The Buccaneers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, seven of the Buccaneers' 11 games have gone over the point total.

The Panthers are 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

Carolina has an ATS record of 4-4 as 5.5-point underdogs or greater.

The Panthers have seen eight of their 11 games hit the over.

