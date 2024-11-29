Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.
Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buccaneers win (68.3%)
Buccaneers vs Panthers Point Spread
The Buccaneers are 5.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Buccaneers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.
Buccaneers vs Panthers Over/Under
A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup on Dec. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Buccaneers vs Panthers Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Buccaneers-Panthers, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -245, and Carolina is +200 playing at home.
Buccaneers vs Panthers Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 7-4-0 this season.
- The Buccaneers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, seven of the Buccaneers' 11 games have gone over the point total.
- The Panthers are 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
- Carolina has an ATS record of 4-4 as 5.5-point underdogs or greater.
- The Panthers have seen eight of their 11 games hit the over.
Buccaneers vs Panthers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: TB: (-245) | CAR: (+200)
- Spread: TB: -5.5 (-115) | CAR: +5.5 (-105)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
