Commanders vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Tennessee Titans.

Commanders vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commanders win (81.4%)

Commanders vs Titans Point Spread

The Commanders are 6.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Commanders are +100 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -122 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Commanders vs Titans Over/Under

Commanders versus Titans on Dec. 1 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Commanders vs Titans Moneyline

Tennessee is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -260 favorite at home.

Commanders vs Titans Betting Trends

Washington has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

The Commanders have won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this year.

This season, eight of the Commanders' 12 games have gone over the point total.

The Titans have two wins against the spread this year.

Tennessee has one win ATS (1-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been six Titans games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

Commanders vs Titans Odds & Spread

