Bills vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13 Sunday Night Football

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Buffalo Bills facing the San Francisco 49ers.

Bills vs 49ers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (73.4%)

Bills vs 49ers Point Spread

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites against the 49ers. The Bills are -114 to cover the spread, while the 49ers are -106 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Bills vs 49ers Over/Under

The over/under for Bills-49ers on Dec. 1 is 44.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bills vs 49ers Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -250 favorite at home.

Bills vs 49ers Betting Trends

Buffalo is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

As a 5.5-point favorite or greater, the Bills have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

This year, seven of the Bills' 11 games have gone over the point total.

The 49ers have four wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

San Francisco has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, six of the 49ers' 11 games have hit the over.

Bills vs 49ers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BUF: (-250) | SF: (+205)

BUF: (-250) | SF: (+205) Spread: BUF: -5.5 (-114) | SF: +5.5 (-106)

BUF: -5.5 (-114) | SF: +5.5 (-106) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

