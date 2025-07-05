Mariners vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Mariners vs Pirates Game Info

Seattle Mariners (46-42) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-51)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Fox Sports 1, ROOT Sports NW, and SportsNet PT

Mariners vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-178) | PIT: (+150)

SEA: (-178) | PIT: (+150) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-140)

SEA: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 4-5, 3.55 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-2, 4.15 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (4-5) against the Pirates and Mike Burrows (1-2). Castillo and his team are 7-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Castillo's team is 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 4-2-0 ATS record in Burrows' six starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Burrows' starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59%)

Mariners vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -178 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Pirates Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Mariners are +116 to cover, and the Pirates are -140.

Mariners vs Pirates Over/Under

The Mariners-Pirates contest on July 5 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (55.4%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 5-5 when favored by -178 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 46 of 86 chances this season.

In 86 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 38-48-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have a 24-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 7-14 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 82 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-47-3).

The Pirates have covered 50% of their games this season, going 41-41-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (87) this season while batting .271 with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .648.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .698, fueled by an OBP of .307 and a team-best slugging percentage of .391 this season. He's batting .249.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 105th, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 110th.

Randy Arozarena is batting .252 with a .443 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford has 89 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Crawford heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .289 with a double and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has totaled 59 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .208 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 151st in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .389 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .235 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 114th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up a team-best .347 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .275 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 walks.

Mariners vs Pirates Head to Head

7/4/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/17/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/16/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/26/2023: 11-6 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!