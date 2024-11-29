Chargers vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Chargers facing the Atlanta Falcons.

Chargers vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (54.1%)

Chargers vs Falcons Point Spread

The Chargers are 1.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Chargers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -110 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Falcons Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Chargers-Falcons matchup on Dec. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Chargers vs Falcons Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +102 underdog at home.

Chargers vs Falcons Betting Trends

Los Angeles has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, the Chargers are 7-1 against the spread.

Out of 11 Chargers games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Falcons are 5-6-0 this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Atlanta has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

Out of 11 Falcons games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Chargers vs Falcons Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAC: (-120) | ATL: (+102)

LAC: (-120) | ATL: (+102) Spread: LAC: -1.5 (-110) | ATL: +1.5 (-110)

LAC: -1.5 (-110) | ATL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

