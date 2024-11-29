Chargers vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13
The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Chargers facing the Atlanta Falcons.
Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chargers vs Falcons Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chargers win (54.1%)
Chargers vs Falcons Point Spread
The Chargers are 1.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Chargers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -110 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.
Chargers vs Falcons Over/Under
A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Chargers-Falcons matchup on Dec. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Chargers vs Falcons Moneyline
Los Angeles is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +102 underdog at home.
Chargers vs Falcons Betting Trends
- Los Angeles has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
- As 1.5-point favorites or more, the Chargers are 7-1 against the spread.
- Out of 11 Chargers games so far this year, four have hit the over.
- Against the spread, the Falcons are 5-6-0 this year.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Atlanta has one win ATS (1-2) this year.
- Out of 11 Falcons games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
Chargers vs Falcons Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAC: (-120) | ATL: (+102)
- Spread: LAC: -1.5 (-110) | ATL: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!