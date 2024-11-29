Vikings vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

On Sunday in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings are up against the Arizona Cardinals.

Vikings vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vikings win (62.7%)

Vikings vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Vikings are 3.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Vikings are -108 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -112 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Vikings vs Cardinals Over/Under

Vikings versus Cardinals on Dec. 1 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Vikings vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Vikings vs Cardinals moneyline has Minnesota as a -176 favorite, while Arizona is a +148 underdog on the road.

Vikings vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 7-3-1 this season.

The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 11 Vikings games so far this year, four have hit the over.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 7-4-0.

Arizona is 3-1 as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.

The Cardinals have seen four of their 11 games go over the point total.

Vikings vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

