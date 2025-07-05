Padres vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Texas Rangers.

Padres vs Rangers Game Info

San Diego Padres (47-40) vs. Texas Rangers (43-45)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and RSN

Padres vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-136) | TEX: (+116)

SD: (-136) | TEX: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Padres vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 3-3, 3.73 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 4-5, 4.29 ERA

The probable starters are Stephen Kolek (3-3) for the Padres and Jack Leiter (4-5) for the Rangers. Kolek and his team are 7-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kolek's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 7-7-0 record against the spread in Leiter's starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Leiter's starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those matchups.

Padres vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (55.8%)

Padres vs Rangers Moneyline

San Diego is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +116 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Rangers Spread

The Padres are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +146 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -178.

Padres vs Rangers Over/Under

The Padres-Rangers contest on July 5 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Padres vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (61.9%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 20-11 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 86 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 46-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won 31.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (14-30).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Texas has a 3-14 record (winning only 17.6% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-55-1).

The Rangers have collected a 45-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.482) and total hits (97) this season. He has a .292 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .261 with 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualifying players, he is 72nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Tatis heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .205 with a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Luis Arraez is batting .282 with a .394 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Gavin Sheets has been key for San Diego with 76 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .455.

Sheets has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three walks.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 119th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 100th and he is 138th in slugging.

Semien hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .318 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and 10 RBIs.

Josh Smith leads his team with a .357 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .414 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .284.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 31st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .228 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Corey Seager is hitting .250 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Padres vs Rangers Head to Head

7/4/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/4/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/2/2024: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/30/2023: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/29/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/28/2023: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

