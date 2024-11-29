Rams vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The Los Angeles Rams versus the New Orleans Saints is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Rams vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (54.8%)

Rams vs Saints Point Spread

The Rams are 2.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Rams are -122 to cover the spread, while the Saints are +100 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Saints Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for Rams-Saints on Dec. 1, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Rams vs Saints Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rams vs. Saints reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-146) and New Orleans as the underdog (+124) despite being the home team.

Rams vs Saints Betting Trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread four times in 11 games.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been six Rams games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

The Saints' record against the spread is 5-6-0.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, New Orleans is 3-4.

Out of 11 Saints games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.

Rams vs Saints Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAR: (-146) | NO: (+124)

LAR: (-146) | NO: (+124) Spread: LAR: -2.5 (-122) | NO: +2.5 (100)

LAR: -2.5 (-122) | NO: +2.5 (100) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

