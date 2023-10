Best College Football Games Week 6: Odds, Streaming Info, Start Times & more

The Week 6 college football schedule includes 15 games featuring a ranked team on the field. Among those games is the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners playing the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

If you're seeking additional betting information for Week 6 in college football, we've got you covered with betting odds for all the big matchups.

Texas vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite: Texas (69.18% win probability)

Texas (69.18% win probability) Spread: Texas (-4.5)

Texas (-4.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Texas vs. Oklahoma with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio State vs. Maryland

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite: Ohio State (88.32% win probability)

Ohio State (88.32% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-17.5)

Ohio State (-17.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Ohio State vs. Maryland with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Missouri vs. LSU

Matchup: No. 23 LSU Tigers at No. 21 Missouri Tigers

No. 23 LSU Tigers at No. 21 Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite: LSU (63.82% win probability)

LSU (63.82% win probability) Spread: LSU (-6.5)

LSU (-6.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Missouri vs. LSU with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UCLA vs. Washington State

Matchup: No. 13 Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins

No. 13 Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins Projected Favorite: UCLA (73.20% win probability)

UCLA (73.20% win probability) Spread: UCLA (-3.5)

UCLA (-3.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Bet on UCLA vs. Washington State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Syracuse Orange at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels

Syracuse Orange at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Favorite: North Carolina (53.35% win probability)

North Carolina (53.35% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-9.5)

North Carolina (-9.5) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on North Carolina vs. Syracuse with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite: Alabama (64.00% win probability)

Alabama (64.00% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-2.5)

Alabama (-2.5) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Texas A&M vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 5 Florida State Seminoles

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 5 Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite: Florida State (96.75% win probability)

Florida State (96.75% win probability) Spread: Florida State (-23.5)

Florida State (-23.5) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Florida State vs. Virginia Tech with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia vs. Kentucky

Matchup: No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite: Georgia (82.23% win probability)

Georgia (82.23% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-14.5)

Georgia (-14.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Georgia vs. Kentucky with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (73.58% win probability)

Notre Dame (73.58% win probability) Spread: Notre Dame (-6.5)

Notre Dame (-6.5) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Louisville vs. Notre Dame with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite: Ole Miss (80.58% win probability)

Ole Miss (80.58% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-12.5)

Ole Miss (-12.5) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Ole Miss vs. Arkansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Favorite: Michigan (82.50% win probability)

Michigan (82.50% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-18.5)

Michigan (-18.5) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: NBC

Bet on Minnesota vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 17 Miami Hurricanes

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 17 Miami Hurricanes Projected Favorite: Miami (FL) (87.55% win probability)

Miami (FL) (87.55% win probability) Spread: Miami (FL) (-19.5)

Miami (FL) (-19.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ACC Network

Bet on Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wyoming vs. Fresno State

Matchup: No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys

No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Favorite: Fresno State (63.63% win probability)

Fresno State (63.63% win probability) Spread: Fresno State (-5.5)

Fresno State (-5.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Wyoming vs. Fresno State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cal vs. Oregon State

Matchup: No. 15 Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears

No. 15 Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears Projected Favorite: Oregon State (85.56% win probability)

Oregon State (85.56% win probability) Spread: Oregon State (-7.5)

Oregon State (-7.5) Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Bet on Cal vs. Oregon State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

USC vs. Arizona

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at No. 9 USC Trojans

Arizona Wildcats at No. 9 USC Trojans Projected Favorite: USC (92.64% win probability)

USC (92.64% win probability) Spread: USC (-20.5)

USC (-20.5) Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on USC vs. Arizona with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!