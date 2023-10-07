North Carolina vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the North Carolina Tar Heels playing the Syracuse Orange.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
North Carolina vs Syracuse Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: North Carolina: (-385) | Syracuse: (+300)
- Spread: North Carolina: -9.5 (-106) | Syracuse: +9.5 (-114)
- Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
North Carolina vs Syracuse Betting Trends
- Against the spread, North Carolina is 3-1-0 this year.
- North Carolina is winless ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of four North Carolina games have hit the over this season.
- Syracuse owns two wins against the spread this year.
- Not one of Syracuse's four games has hit the over in 2023.
North Carolina vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tar Heels win (53.4%)
North Carolina vs Syracuse Point Spread
Syracuse is a 9.5-point underdog against North Carolina. Syracuse is -114 to cover the spread, and North Carolina is -106.
North Carolina vs Syracuse Over/Under
The over/under for North Carolina-Syracuse on October 7 is 59.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
North Carolina vs Syracuse Moneyline
Syracuse is the underdog, +300 on the moneyline, while North Carolina is a -385 favorite.
North Carolina vs. Syracuse Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|North Carolina
|35.8
|65
|22
|29
|55.8
|2
|4
|Syracuse
|38.2
|15
|14.8
|17
|54.0
|0
|5
