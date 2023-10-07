Fresno State vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Fresno State Bulldogs taking on the Wyoming Cowboys.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Fresno State vs Wyoming Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Fresno State: (-205) | Wyoming: (+168)
- Spread: Fresno State: -5.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +5.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Fresno State vs Wyoming Betting Trends
- Fresno State has covered the spread three times in four games.
- As a 5.5-point or greater favorite, Fresno State has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Two of Fresno State's four games have gone over the point total.
- Against the spread, Wyoming is 3-1-0 this season.
- Wyoming is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Wyoming has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.
Fresno State vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (61.5%)
Fresno State vs Wyoming Point Spread
Wyoming is an underdog by 5.5 points against Fresno State. Wyoming is -110 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is -110.
Fresno State vs Wyoming Over/Under
A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Fresno State-Wyoming matchup on October 7, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Fresno State vs Wyoming Moneyline
The Fresno State vs Wyoming moneyline has Fresno State as a -205 favorite, while Wyoming is a +168 underdog.
Fresno State vs. Wyoming Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Fresno State
|36.4
|27
|17
|25
|48.3
|2
|5
|Wyoming
|26.6
|79
|25.2
|75
|46.0
|2
|5
