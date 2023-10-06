Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns face the Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas: (-194) | Oklahoma: (+160)

Texas: (-194) | Oklahoma: (+160) Spread: Texas: -4.5 (-110) | Oklahoma: +4.5 (-110)

Texas: -4.5 (-110) | Oklahoma: +4.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas vs Oklahoma Betting Trends

Texas has beaten the spread three times in five games.

As at least a 4.5-point favorite, Texas has two wins ATS (2-2).

One of five Texas games have hit the over this season.

Oklahoma is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Of five Oklahoma games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Longhorns win (69.8%)

Texas vs Oklahoma Point Spread

Texas is a 4.5-point favorite against Oklahoma. Texas is -110 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -110.

Texas vs Oklahoma Over/Under

A combined point total of 60.5 has been set for Texas-Oklahoma on October 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Texas vs Oklahoma Moneyline

Oklahoma is a +160 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -194 favorite.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas 36 31 12.8 12 54.1 0 5 Oklahoma 47.4 3 10.8 6 58.1 3 5

