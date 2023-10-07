Ole Miss vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Ole Miss Rebels facing the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-520) | Arkansas: (+385)

Ole Miss: (-520) | Arkansas: (+385) Spread: Ole Miss: -12.5 (-115) | Arkansas: +12.5 (-105)

Ole Miss: -12.5 (-115) | Arkansas: +12.5 (-105) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Ole Miss has three wins in four games against the spread this season.

Ole Miss is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Ole Miss has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

Arkansas has posted one win against the spread this year.

Arkansas is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of four Arkansas games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rebels win (80.6%)

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is listed as an underdog by 12.5 points (-105 odds), and Ole Miss, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Over/Under

The over/under for the Ole Miss versus Arkansas matchup on October 7 has been set at 61.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Moneyline

Ole Miss is the favorite, -520 on the moneyline, while Arkansas is a +385 underdog.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ole Miss 44.6 5 24.6 72 61.8 2 5 Arkansas 33.6 44 25 74 53.8 2 5

