Michigan vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Michigan Wolverines are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Michigan vs Minnesota Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan: (-1400) | Minnesota: (+800)

Michigan: (-1400) | Minnesota: (+800) Spread: Michigan: -18.5 (-115) | Minnesota: +18.5 (-105)

Michigan: -18.5 (-115) | Minnesota: +18.5 (-105) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Michigan vs Minnesota Betting Trends

Michigan has posted one win against the spread this season.

Michigan has no wins ATS (0-4) as an 18.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Michigan has had one game (of five) hit the over this season.

Minnesota has posted one win against the spread this year.

Minnesota has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this season.

Michigan vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolverines win (82.5%)

Michigan vs Minnesota Point Spread

Minnesota is listed as an underdog by 18.5 points (-105 odds), and Michigan, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Michigan vs Minnesota Over/Under

The over/under for Michigan-Minnesota on October 7 is 46.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Michigan vs Minnesota Moneyline

The Michigan vs Minnesota moneyline has Michigan as a -1400 favorite, while Minnesota is a +800 underdog.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Michigan 34.4 41 6 1 49.5 1 5 Minnesota 24 98 21.6 49 46.1 2 5

