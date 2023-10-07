Oregon State vs Cal Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Oregon State Beavers playing the California Golden Bears.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon State vs Cal Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Oregon State: (-315) | Cal: (+250)

Oregon State: (-315) | Cal: (+250) Spread: Oregon State: -7.5 (-110) | Cal: +7.5 (-110)

Oregon State: -7.5 (-110) | Cal: +7.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oregon State vs Cal Betting Trends

Oregon State has won twice against the spread this season.

As a 7.5-point or greater favorite, Oregon State has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Two of four Oregon State games have hit the over this year.

Cal has won twice against the spread this year.

Cal is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.

A pair of Cal four games in 2023 have hit the over.

Oregon State vs Cal Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Beavers win (85.6%)

Oregon State vs Cal Point Spread

Oregon State is a 7.5-point favorite against Cal. Oregon State is -110 to cover the spread, and Cal is -110.

Oregon State vs Cal Over/Under

The over/under for the Oregon State versus Cal matchup on October 7 has been set at 51.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Oregon State vs Cal Moneyline

Cal is a +250 underdog on the moneyline, while Oregon State is a -315 favorite.

Oregon State vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Oregon State 35.8 33 15.6 20 51.3 2 5 Cal 31 55 26.4 82 53.0 2 5

Bet $5 on Beavers vs. Golden Bears and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Oregon State vs. Cal analysis on FanDuel Research.