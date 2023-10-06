LSU vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

College football's Saturday schedule includes the LSU Tigers facing the Missouri Tigers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

LSU vs Missouri Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LSU: (-225) | Missouri: (+184)

LSU: (-225) | Missouri: (+184) Spread: LSU: -5.5 (-110) | Missouri: +5.5 (-110)

LSU: -5.5 (-110) | Missouri: +5.5 (-110) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

LSU vs Missouri Betting Trends

LSU hasn won once against the spread this year.

LSU owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

All four of LSU's games have hit the over this season.

Against the spread, Missouri is 3-1-0 this year.

There have been three Missouri games (out of four) that hit the over this season.

LSU vs Missouri Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (61.8%)

LSU vs Missouri Point Spread

LSU is favored by 5.5 points against Missouri. LSU is -110 to cover the spread, while Missouri is -110.

LSU vs Missouri Over/Under

The over/under for the LSU versus Missouri game on October 7 has been set at 64.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

LSU vs Missouri Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for LSU vs. Missouri reveal LSU as the favorite (-225) and Missouri as the underdog (+184).

LSU vs. Missouri Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games LSU 44 6 31 102 58.5 3 5 Missouri 32 52 20.8 44 50.0 0 5

