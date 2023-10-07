Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Texas A&M Aggies.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (-150) | Texas A&M: (+125)

Alabama: (-150) | Texas A&M: (+125) Spread: Alabama: -2.5 (-120) | Texas A&M: +2.5 (-102)

Alabama: -2.5 (-120) | Texas A&M: +2.5 (-102) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Alabama vs Texas A&M Betting Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 3-2-0 this year.

On the season, Alabama is 3-2 as 2.5-point or better favorites.

Alabama has played five games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Texas A&M has beaten the spread four times in five games.

Texas A&M has played five games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (64%)

Alabama vs Texas A&M Point Spread

Texas A&M is the underdog by 2.5 points against Alabama. Texas A&M is -120 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -102.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Over/Under

Alabama versus Texas A&M on October 7 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Moneyline

Alabama is the favorite, -150 on the moneyline, while Texas A&M is a +125 underdog.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Alabama 32.2 51 14.2 16 53.3 3 5 Texas A&M 38.6 11 18.6 37 51.7 4 5

