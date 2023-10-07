Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Texas A&M Aggies.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Alabama vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Alabama: (-150) | Texas A&M: (+125)
- Spread: Alabama: -2.5 (-120) | Texas A&M: +2.5 (-102)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Alabama vs Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 3-2-0 this year.
- On the season, Alabama is 3-2 as 2.5-point or better favorites.
- Alabama has played five games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
- Texas A&M has beaten the spread four times in five games.
- Texas A&M has played five games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Crimson Tide win (64%)
Alabama vs Texas A&M Point Spread
Texas A&M is the underdog by 2.5 points against Alabama. Texas A&M is -120 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -102.
Alabama vs Texas A&M Over/Under
Alabama versus Texas A&M on October 7 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Alabama vs Texas A&M Moneyline
Alabama is the favorite, -150 on the moneyline, while Texas A&M is a +125 underdog.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Alabama
|32.2
|51
|14.2
|16
|53.3
|3
|5
|Texas A&M
|38.6
|11
|18.6
|37
|51.7
|4
|5
