NCAAF

Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Texas A&M Aggies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Alabama: (-150) | Texas A&M: (+125)
  • Spread: Alabama: -2.5 (-120) | Texas A&M: +2.5 (-102)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Alabama vs Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Alabama is 3-2-0 this year.
  • On the season, Alabama is 3-2 as 2.5-point or better favorites.
  • Alabama has played five games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
  • Texas A&M has beaten the spread four times in five games.
  • Texas A&M has played five games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Crimson Tide win (64%)

Alabama vs Texas A&M Point Spread

Texas A&M is the underdog by 2.5 points against Alabama. Texas A&M is -120 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -102.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Over/Under

Alabama versus Texas A&M on October 7 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Moneyline

Alabama is the favorite, -150 on the moneyline, while Texas A&M is a +125 underdog.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
Alabama32.25114.21653.335
Texas A&M38.61118.63751.745

Check out even more in-depth Alabama vs. Texas A&M analysis on FanDuel Research.