USC vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The USC Trojans versus the Arizona Wildcats is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

USC vs Arizona Odds & Spread

Moneyline: USC: (-1450) | Arizona: (+810)

USC: (-1450) | Arizona: (+810) Spread: USC: -20.5 (-110) | Arizona: +20.5 (-110)

USC: -20.5 (-110) | Arizona: +20.5 (-110) Total: 69.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

USC vs Arizona Betting Trends

USC has posted two wins against the spread this year.

USC has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 20.5-point or higher favorite in 2023.

Out of five USC games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Arizona is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point underdog or more this year.

None of Arizona's four games has gone over the point total in 2023.

USC vs Arizona Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (92.6%)

USC vs Arizona Point Spread

USC is favored by 20.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Arizona, the underdog, is -110.

USC vs Arizona Over/Under

A combined point total of 69.5 has been set for USC-Arizona on October 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

USC vs Arizona Moneyline

USC is a -1450 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +810 underdog.

USC vs. Arizona Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games USC 53.6 1 24.2 67 66.7 4 5 Arizona 27.6 73 19 38 60.3 0 5

