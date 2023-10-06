Ohio State vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Maryland Terrapins.

Ohio State vs Maryland Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-950) | Maryland: (+610)

Ohio State: (-950) | Maryland: (+610) Spread: Ohio State: -17.5 (-105) | Maryland: +17.5 (-115)

Ohio State: -17.5 (-105) | Maryland: +17.5 (-115) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio State vs Maryland Betting Trends

Ohio State has posted one win against the spread this year.

Ohio State owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Ohio State's four games this season has hit the over.

Maryland's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-2-0.

Maryland has seen three of its five games hit the over.

Ohio State vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Buckeyes win (88.7%)

Ohio State vs Maryland Point Spread

Maryland is the underdog by 17.5 points against Ohio State. Maryland is -105 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -115.

Ohio State vs Maryland Over/Under

The over/under for the Ohio State versus Maryland game on October 7 has been set at 56.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Ohio State vs Maryland Moneyline

Ohio State is the favorite, -950 on the moneyline, while Maryland is a +610 underdog.

Ohio State vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ohio State 34.5 73 8.5 2 59.3 1 4 Maryland 38.6 11 13.2 15 51.5 2 5

