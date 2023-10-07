Georgia vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, versus the Kentucky Wildcats.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia vs Kentucky Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia: (-650) | Kentucky: (+460)

Georgia: (-650) | Kentucky: (+460) Spread: Georgia: -14.5 (-106) | Kentucky: +14.5 (-114)

Georgia: -14.5 (-106) | Kentucky: +14.5 (-114) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Trends

Georgia is winless against the spread this year.

Georgia is winless ATS (0-4) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Georgia's five games have gone over the point total.

Kentucky is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

There have been three Kentucky games (out of five) that went over the total this season.

Georgia vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (82.2%)

Georgia vs Kentucky Point Spread

Kentucky is the underdog by 14.5 points against Georgia. Kentucky is -106 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -114.

Georgia vs Kentucky Over/Under

Georgia versus Kentucky, on October 7, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Georgia vs Kentucky Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kentucky-Georgia, Kentucky is the underdog at +460, and Georgia is -650.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Georgia 38.6 11 13 14 52.7 3 5 Kentucky 37 20 15.2 19 50.7 2 5

Bet $5 on Bulldogs vs. Wildcats and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.