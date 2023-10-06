UCLA vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The UCLA Bruins versus the Washington State Cougars is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

UCLA vs Washington State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UCLA: (-172) | Washington State: (+142)

UCLA: (-172) | Washington State: (+142) Spread: UCLA: -3.5 (-110) | Washington State: +3.5 (-110)

UCLA: -3.5 (-110) | Washington State: +3.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

UCLA vs Washington State Betting Trends

UCLA has posted one win against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, UCLA has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Not one of UCLA's three games has gone over the point total in 2023.

Washington State has three wins in three contests against the spread this year.

Washington State has covered every time (1-0) as a 3.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Two Washington State games (of three) have gone over the point total this year.

UCLA vs Washington State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (73%)

UCLA vs Washington State Point Spread

UCLA is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington State. UCLA is -110 to cover the spread, and Washington State is -110.

UCLA vs Washington State Over/Under

An over/under of 60.5 has been set for UCLA-Washington State on October 7, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

UCLA vs Washington State Moneyline

Washington State is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while UCLA is a -172 favorite.

UCLA vs. Washington State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games UCLA 32 89 11 3 55.8 0 4 Washington State 45.8 23 25.5 42 56.2 2 4

