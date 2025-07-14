2025 MLB Home Run Derby Expert Picks and Predictions

The MLB All-Star break is here, including baseball's top sluggers set to compete in the Home Run Derby! To celebrate the event, FanDuel Sportsbook is currently running a special Home Run Derby offer.

All customers can place a pre-live, straight "Home Run Derby Winner" bet on the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby. For each home run your selected player hits, you'll receive one dollar in Bonus Bets!

For example, if you choose to make a pre-live, straight wager on Cal Raleigh, and Cal Raleigh hits 20 home runs during the Home Run Derby, you will receive $20 in Bonus Bets. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

In preparation for the big night, we asked a few of our experts who they think will be the Home Run Derby winner. Here are all of the experts' picks for the winner and how many home runs they think the winner will hit tonight:

THE HOME RUN DERBY PICKS ARE IN 🚨



Who are you choosing as your champion tonight? 🏆#HRDerby | #MLB pic.twitter.com/OyQGJ2eqDP — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) July 14, 2025

Gabb Goudy: Jazz Chisholm with 51 home runs

Minty Bets: Oneil Cruz with 52 home runs

Liv Moods: Cal Raleigh with 67 home runs

Kent Padgett: James Wood with 63 home runs

Bridget Case: Cal Raleigh with 42 home runs

THE CAL RALEIGH LOVE IS REAL 😤



Who are you riding with in tonight’s Home Run Derby? 💥#HRderby | #MLB pic.twitter.com/DIf6JyC7ik — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 14, 2025

Ben Verlander: Oneil Cruz with 52 home runs

Pitching Ninja: Cal Raleigh with 48 home runs

Will Compton: Cal Raleigh with 51 home runs

Taylor Lewan: Cal Raleigh with 50 home runs

Joey Mulinaro: Cal Raleigh with 42 home runs

John Jastremski: Matt Olson with 69 home runs

You can learn more about this year's Derby format, participants, and past winners at FanDuel Research.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply, including token expiration.