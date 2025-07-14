Can Drew Allar Get Penn State Back to the College Football Playoff in 2025?

Penn State comes off one of its best seasons in years, recording the most wins in school history (13) while advancing to the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Will the Nittany Lions keep up the success -- or perhaps even take the next step forward?

A ton of key production is returning from the 2024 season, including quarterback Drew Allar and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Allar is drawing plenty of attention with the fourth-shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy (+1400).

Led by Allar under center, will Penn State repeat their success in the 2025 season?

Will Penn State Make the College Football Playoff?

Appearing in the College Football Playoff is certainly within reach for the Nittany Lions. Penn State has -250 odds to make the College Football Playoff. Frankly, we should expect PSU to make the postseason.

A favorable schedule elevates its chances. The Nittany Lions' non conference schedule includes Nevada, Florida International, and Villanova. Outside of meetings with the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State's Big Ten schedule is another boost to its playoff chances.

The schedule helps, but most importantly, the Nittany Lions' roster should be plenty good enough to make the playoffs. Allar, Singleton, and Allen are all big-time returning pieces; Allar should be one of the nation's best QBs while Singleton and Allen could be college football's best running back duo.

Penn State has more than that returning, such as defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (8.5 sacks in 2024). Cornerback A.J. Harris is gearing up to be one of the nation's best and is a borderline first-round prospect, per NFL Mock Draft Database's 2026 Consensus Big Board.

Adding former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was also a major offseason addition for the Nittany Lions. With Penn State's win total sitting at 10.5 games, it should appear in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

How Far Can Drew Allar Take Penn State?

After appearing in the College Football Playoff Semifinal last season, the Nittany Lions likely have their eyes set on a bigger goal: a national championship. Penn State has the fourth-shortest odds to win the college football national championship (+750). Winning the Big Ten Championship would help it achieve its goals, too, and PSU has the second-shortest line to win the conference (+230).

Boasting a team full of veterans is something we shouldn't overlook either. Allar, Singleton, and Allen are all seniors. Dennis-Sutton and Harris bring even more experience on defense as fourth and third-year players.

Adding Knowles to call the plays on defense is also a huge boost. He has been one of college football's top defensive coordinators for several seasons and should be an upgrade even with Tom Allen leaving PSU for Clemson's DC position. Knowles just helped Ohio State win a national title, which could help in a head-to-head battle.

As one of the four clear favorites to win it all in 2025, Allar can surely help Penn State get back to the playoffs. The Nittany Lions could take it a step further by potentially winning the Big Ten and national championship. The coming months will reveal if Penn State's returning experience will help left the team to greater heights.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.