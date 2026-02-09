FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NBA

NBA Finals Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Win the 2026 NBA Championship?

As we near the All-Star break, who is in the mix to win the 2025-26 NBA title?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Finals odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NBA Championship Odds

2025-26 NBA Finals Winner
Oklahoma City Thunder
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks
Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers
San Antonio Spurs
Houston Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers
Orlando Magic
Charlotte Hornets
Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers
Atlanta Hawks
Chicago Bulls
Portland Trail Blazers
Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
Dallas Mavericks
Sacramento Kings
New Orleans Pelicans
Indiana Pacers
Memphis Grizzlies

