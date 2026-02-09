NBA Finals Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Win the 2026 NBA Championship?
As we near the All-Star break, who is in the mix to win the 2025-26 NBA title?
According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Finals odds.
Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.
NBA Championship Odds
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.