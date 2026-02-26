Timberwolves vs Clippers Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers do battle at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction and Best Bets

Rudy Gobert has been quiet against the Los Angeles Clippers in two matchups this season, but I think that changes today.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Rudy Gobert +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

In two meetings with the Clips this campaign, Gobert is averaging just 7.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. That's dragged down by a four-point, seven-rebound game from December 6th, but that Clippers team had Ivica Zubac roaming the interior.

With Zubac gone, the Clippers are a friendlier matchup for bigs, and Gobert put up 10 points and seven rebounds versus a Zubac-less LA on February 8. Gobert might have been headed for a double-double but ended up playing only 29 minutes due to a blowout.

With tonight's spread at 5.5 points, blowout risk isn't too much of a concern, and Gobert has a chance to feast on the inside.

Shooting guards are lighting up the Clippers of late, and now LA has to face Anthony Edwards.

Anthony Edwards - Points Anthony Edwards Over Feb 27 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last seven games, the Clips are surrendering the fifth-most points per night to SGs (25.2).

Edwards can take advantage. He's been on fire lately, averaging 30.3 points per game this month and putting up at least 30 points in six of 10 games. He's averaging 34.0 points per game over his last three contests.

Edwards has also been scoring more on the road (32.9 PPG) than at home (26.7) and has gone for at least 30 points in four consecutive road games.

In good form and facing a Clippers defense that has struggled with two-guards, Edwards can go over 28.5 points tonight.

FanDuel and Prime Video are bringing betting and streaming together in one place. Fans can now watch select NBA games on Prime Video while tracking their FanDuel Sportsbook bets live, integrated directly into the viewing experience. Learn More.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

