Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder tangle on Friday?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction and Best Bets

After a slow start to his Nuggets tenure, Cameron Johnson is starting to pick it up, and the market may be a little slow to react.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Cam Johnson -178 View more odds in Sportsbook

I wrote up Johnson to hit two-plus threes in Denver's last game, and he delivered, making three of six from downtown. Part of my reasoning for that one was the Nuggets' matchup against a team that allows a lot of three-point looks. Well, Johnson is in the same kind of matchup today.

OKC permits the sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (43.9%). Over the last 30 games, the Thunder are giving up the third-most made triples per night to power forwards (3.0) as well as the 11th-most made threes per game to small forwards (3.0) -- so however Johnson is deployed, he'll be in a friendly spot.

In seven games since returning from injury, Johnson is shooting 38.7% from three, and he's nailed at least two treys in three of his previous four games. I like him to keep rolling tonight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to make his return today, and while there's certainly a risk of some kind of minutes restriction, the books -- given where SGA's prop lines are -- seem to be expecting SGA to handle close to his usual offensive load.

I'm into the reigning MVP to dish out at least six assists.

To Record 6+ Assists To Record 6+ Assists Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -184 View more odds in Sportsbook

Prior to going on the shelf, SGA was distributing the rock at a high level, racking up assist outputs of nine, 13 and eight over his last three games.

While Jalen Williams is still out, Gilgeous-Alexander is returning to a Thunder team that is playing well offensively, particularly the likes of Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Joe, so SGA has plenty of weapons to pass to.

Plus, Denver isn't very good on D, ranking 20th in defensive rating for the season.

With OKC listed at -114 odds to go over 120.5 points, SGA to notch at least six assists is my favorite bet in this game.

NBA Happy Hour! Get THREE 30% profit boost tokens to use on any wagers between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET for any NBA Games taking place on February 27th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

