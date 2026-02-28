Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: TSN and MNMT2

The Washington Wizards (16-42) are heavy, 14-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (34-25) on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on TSN and MNMT2. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -14 227.5 -820 +570

Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (74.9%)

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors are 30-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 24-34-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over 23 times out of 58 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over 29 times in 58 opportunities (50%).

Toronto sports a worse record against the spread at home (12-19-0) than it does in road games (18-10-0).

Looking at point totals, the Raptors hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 13 times in 31 opportunities this season (41.9%). In road games, they have hit the over 10 times in 28 opportunities (35.7%).

Washington has performed better against the spread at home (14-16-0) than away (10-18-0) this year.

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (15 of 30) and on the road (14 of 28) this season.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 boards and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (ninth in NBA).

Brandon Ingram averages 21.8 points, 5.8 boards and 3.8 assists.

Immanuel Quickley averages 17.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.9 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 37.2% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Wizards Leaders

Kyshawn George is averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Wizards.

Bub Carrington averages 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is also draining 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Justin Champagnie gets the Wizards 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tre Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is making 44% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

The Wizards are getting 10.1 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.