Knicks vs Cavaliers Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Props and Best Bets

James Harden has hit the ground running with the Cavs, and I like him to notch at least eight assists today.

Harden is averaging 8.7 dimes per game across his first six games with Cleveland. He's gone for at least eight assists in five of those six games, and he's put up nine-plus assists in three of his past four outings.

He's been playing more of a facilitator role as he's taking just 11.5 shots per game. His usage rate was 31.3% this year with the Los Angeles Clippers, and it's down to 22.0% so far in his brief time with the Cavs.

This will be the first meeting between these two Eastern Conference contenders since Harden joined the Cavs. Both teams will likely be looking to put a marker down, and Harden is a safe bet for big minutes as he's played 33 and 34 minutes in the past two.

In a game with a high total (232.5) and tight spread (4.0), Harden should continue to see healthy minutes, and I think he'll keep racking up assists.

It's still a very small sample, but the numbers with Harden on the Cavs have been good. That pushes me toward Cleveland to cover tonight.

The Cavaliers have been staggering Harden's and Donovan Mitchell's minutes, and it's working out well.

Over the last five games, Cleveland ranks third in the league in net rating (+11.2). They're second in offensive rating in that time, which is impressive but not surprising. The fact Cleveland is a respectable 10th in defensive rating across the past five games is certainly more surprising.

The Knicks are playing well of late, too, sitting ninth in net rating over the past five (+8.1), but they're just 3-2 in that stretch. For the year, New York is 12th in road net rating (+1.7), which is a steep drop from their home net rating (+9.1, third).

All in all, while it's early into the Harden tenure in Cleveland, he's been a good fit, and I'm buying into it. I like Cleveland to win and cover today.

