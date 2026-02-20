3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 2/20/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies

Lauri Markkanen can torch the Memphis Grizzlies today; I'm just not sure he'll get the chance to really go off.

Lauri Markkanen - Points

The Jazz have gotten pretty brazen with their tanking attempts of late, and keeping Markkanen on the bench has been a big part of that. For the year, Markkanen is averaging 34.4 minutes per game. He's been capped at 27 minutes in each of his last five outings.

Fewer minutes has led to fewer points -- as you'd expect. Over his previous four games, Markkanen has scored 19 or fewer points three times, taking 14 or fewer shots in all three of those contests.

Maybe the Utah Jazz will give Markkanen bigger minutes after getting fined by the NBA for tanking. But the Indiana Pacers also got fined, and in the Pacers' first post-break game, Pascal Siakam didn't play while Andrew Nembhard saw only 22 minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans

I think the stars are aligned for Zion Williamson to have a big night versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Zion Williamson - Points

For one, it's a superb matchup. The Bucks rank 20th in defensive rating across their past 10 games. Power forwards have been lighting them up, with Milwaukee allowing the sixth-most points per game to PFs (23.6) over the last 15 games.

Williamson also gets to play sans Trey Murphy III. Without Murphy on the court this season, Williamson's usage rate jumps by 1.8 percentage points (to 29.1%), and he averages 26.8 points per 36 minutes, according to Fantasy Labs' on/off tool.

In a sweet matchup and likely getting to operate as the New Orleans Pelicans' number-one option, Williamson can net at least 24 points.

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers

I wrote up this bet for the Denver Nuggets' Thursday game, and Jokic didn't get the assists. I'm going back to the well today.

To Record A Triple Double

With Jokic listed at -500 odds to get 10-plus boards and -142 odds to notch 10-plus assists, assists will likely be the toughest leg again today.

Jokic -- who averages 10.7 assists per game -- finished with only six dimes last night, but there was some bad luck at play. He totaled a whopping 17.0 potential assists, which is right near his average of 17.7 potential assists per night. Jamal Murray, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Cameron Johnson combined to go just 4 of 16 from three, and that didn't help Jokic's assist total.

The Portland Trail Blazers are a welcoming matchup. Over the last 10 games, Portland ranks 23rd in defensive rating while playing at the fifth-fastest pace.

I like Jokic to get back to producing triple-doubles, something he'd done in four straight games prior to last night.

