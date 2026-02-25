2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 2/25/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Props

Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons

If you look at game logs, this points prop line seems too low, but once you take a big-picture view, the under is enticing.

Cason Wallace - Points Cason Wallace Under Feb 26 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Let's get this out of the way -- Wallace has been on fire lately. He's scored 20 and 27 points over the past two games.

But he's been unsustainably hot from three in that time, making an eye-popping 8 of 11 from beyond the arc during the two-game span.

The Oklahoma City Thunder missing both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams has opened the door for Wallace to take on more offensive work. But even with those two out, the past two games have been outliers for Wallace.

In the two contests before Wallace's insane two-game run, neither Williams nor SGA played in either game, and Wallace put up 11 combined points across the two games. According to Fantasy Labs' on/off tool, with SGA and Williams off the court this season, Wallace averages just 13.6 points per 36 minutes -- a number that is inflated by his scorching-hot past two games.

On top of all that, the Detroit Pistons are an excellent defensive team. Detroit sits second in defensive rating for the year and allows the ninth-fewest points per game to shooting guards.

All in all, Wallace should be headed for some negative regression, and the Pistons' elite defense is a brutal matchup.

Team at Team

Pick-and-roll maestro James Harden's arrival in Cleveland has unlocked Jarrett Allen, and I'm backing Allen to score at least 15 points tonight versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

To Score 15+ Points To Score 15+ Points Jarrett Allen -164 View more odds in Sportsbook

Allen is averaging a whopping 20.4 points per night in games where Harden has suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's shooting 76.7% over that seven-game split, and he's taking 10.4 shots per game.

Those numbers are up across the board compared to his pre-Harden averages, which come out to 13.9 points, 9.1 shots and 60.5% shooting over 40 games.

While it's fair to have some hesitation with the Harden-on-Cavs numbers due to the small sample, I'm willing to mostly buy into it, and I like Allen to score at least 15 points today against a Milwaukee team that is 23rd in defensive rating this season.

It's doesn't hurt that Allen is shooting 72.9% from the free-throw line this season.

With Harden feeding him for good looks and the Bucks struggling on D, Allen to score at least 15 points is a quality prop bet on Wednesday.

