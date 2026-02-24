3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 2/24/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks

Bam Adebayo to hit multiple threes is a bet I've written up a couple time in the past month, and I'm going back to the well today.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Bam Adebayo +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

The matchup is a big reason why as the Milwaukee Bucks are letting up the fifth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.2%). Over the last 15 games, Milwaukee is surrendering the 12th-most made threes per night to centers (1.4).

Bam is posting career-high three-point numbers across the board, including attempts (4.8) and makes (1.6) per game. He's upped his volume even more of late, recording 6.0 three-point tries per game across his last 13 contests. He's taken at least eight threes in four of those 13 games.

Facing a forgiving three-point defense and hunting for his three-point shot of late, Bam can hit at least two treys today. It's my favorite prop of the night.

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

Rookie Egor Demin hasn't been shy about pulling from three, taking 6.3 trifectas per game, but I like the under on his made threes prop for today.

Egor Demin - Made Threes Egor Demin Under Feb 25 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Dallas Mavericks are a solid defensive teams (14th in defensive rating), and they excel at limiting three-point tries. For the season, Dallas is surrendering the third-lowest three-point attempt rate (38.3%). They've been particularly stingy against point guards, with PGs making the fourth-fewest threes per night (2.8) versus the Mavs.

Demin is making exactly 2.5 threes per game for the campaign, but his volume is down a bit in recent outings. Demin has made two or fewer three-balls in four of his previous five games, and he's put up just five three-point tries in three of those outings.

Facing a defense that usually does a good job limiting three-point tries and shooting just 26.7% from three over his past five, Demin should have a tough time hitting three or more three-pointers.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

Anthony Edwards is in a sweet spot tonight versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony Edwards - Points Anthony Edwards Over Feb 25 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 15 games, Portland has given up the sixth-most points per game to shooting guards (23.1) as well as the 10th-most made threes per night to the position (3.4). That should be music to Ant's ears.

Edwards is averaging 29.5 points per game this season, and he's been a much better scorer on the road (32.9 PPG) than at home (26.7 PPG) as he's making 43.3% of his threes on the road.

Ant has played Portland twice this year and had two very different games -- scoring 41 in the season opener and only 14 earlier this month. A blowout result played a role in the 14-point game as Edwards took just 10 shots in a 133-109 win. Blowout risk shouldn't be too much of a concern today with the Minnesota Timberwolves favored by 6.5.

