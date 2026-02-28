Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: KUNP and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (29-31) are favored (-8) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (29-31) at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on KUNP and FDSSE. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -8 230.5 -300 +245

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (72.6%)

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 37 times in 60 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers have played 60 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

This season, Hornets games have hit the over 24 times.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over 32 times in 60 opportunities (53.3%).

At home, Charlotte owns a worse record against the spread (16-11-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-11-0).

The Hornets have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (32.1%) than road tilts (46.9%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (18-13-0) than on the road (15-14-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (64.5%, 20 of 31) than away (41.4%, 12 of 29).

Hornets Leaders

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 44.2% from downtown (sixth in league), with an average of 3.5 made treys (second in NBA).

LaMelo Ball averages 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made treys per contest (second in NBA).

Miles Bridges is averaging 17.9 points, 6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 4.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers (ninth in NBA).

Moussa Diabate is averaging 8.3 points, 1.7 assists and 8.6 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 24.4 points, 7 boards and 6.6 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gets the Trail Blazers 11.9 points, 11.5 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks (10th in NBA).

The Trail Blazers are receiving 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

Jerami Grant averages 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Per game, Jrue Holiday provides the Trail Blazers 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

