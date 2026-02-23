3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 2/23/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Player Props

Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies

Keegan Murray to knock down at least two three-pointers is my favorite prop bet of the night.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Keegan Murray -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Murray is really struggling from deep, shooting just 28.0% from beyond the arc. I don't think that'll last. Through his first three years, Murray made 37.2% of his three-point tries and drilled an average of 2.3 triples per game.

Murray might be ready to take off. He has played two games since an extended absence, and the Sacramento Kings have thrown him right back into the fire, giving Murray 32 and 36 minutes. He's taken 15 total threes across the two games, making two and three in the pair of outings.

The Memphis Grizzlies are a good matchup for him to keep it going as they've allowed the seventh-highest three-point attempt rate (43.3%) this season.

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

In their efforts to tank, the Utah Jazz have either been sitting Lauri Markkanen or limiting his minutes when he plays. That -- coupled with a tough matchup versus the Houston Rockets -- pushes me toward the under on Markkanen's points prop.

Lauri Markkanen - Points Lauri Markkanen Under Feb 24 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In the last four games in which Markkanen has played, he's averaged only 23.2 minutes per night. He's scored 18 or fewer points in two of those games.

The Rockets are a difficult matchup for a few reasons.

Houston is just dang good on defense, ranking sixth in defensive rating for the season. They also play at the second-slowest pace. On top of those two things, there's blowout risk today with the Rockets a 13.5-point favorite.

It all adds up to me liking Markkanen to go under 18.5 points.

