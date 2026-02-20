Clippers vs Lakers Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Clippers vs Lakers Prediction and Props

LeBron James has generated at least 10 assists in each of his last four games, but I like him to go under 6.5 assists against the crosstown Clippers.

Luka Doncic is back, and that puts a dent into LeBron's assist upside. Luka missed each of those four games in which James notched double-digit assists. In the past nine games where both Luka and LeBron play a full game (so not counting when Luka exited early due to injury), LeBron has reached seven assists just only three times.

LeBron's season-long usage rate is 29.0%, but when Luka is on the court, James' usage rate drops to 25.6%, per Fantasy Labs' on/off tool.

On top of that, Austin Reaves has a chance to rejoin the starting five tonight. When both Reaves and Doncic are on the floor, LeBron's usage rate sinks to 22.5%.

Despite the lofty assist output of late, James should revert back to a more secondary role with Luka and Reaves back.

It's not a lock that Kawhi Leonard plays in this second leg of a back to back, but he's played in five such games this year so I'm operating as if he'll suit up.

Assuming he does, Leonard can clear his rebounds prop.

In those five second legs of back to backs, Leonard has averaged 7.0 rebounds per game. He's played 30.9 minutes per game in the split, down a touch from his overall average of 32.8 minutes per game, but Kawhi is still logging good run in the split.

Leonard has also been extra active on the glass since the Clips sent away James Harden and Ivica Zubac. Prior to a four-rebound game last night, Leonard had snagged at least seven boards in five consecutive games, recording eight-plus rebounds in four of those five.

