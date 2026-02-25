Celtics vs Nuggets Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Denver Nuggets host the Boston Celtics?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Celtics vs Nuggets Predictions and Best Bets

The Celtics have been elite on offense this season, and they can take advantage of a meh Nuggets defense.

For the year, Boston sits second in offensive rating. They're averaging 115.0 points per game. Even with a 97-point effort sans Jaylen Brown last night, Boston is still averaging 113.2 points per game across their previous four contests.

Brown is likely to be back today, and that'll only help the Celtics in a friendly matchup against a Nuggets team that ranks 22nd in defense rating this campaign.

Denver has let up at least 115 points in eight of its past nine games. Tonight, they'll see a Boston offense that rates out as a better unit than any offense the Nuggets have played in that span.

Given the matchup and Brown's probable return, Boston should be able to light up the scoreboard today.

Cameron Johnson hasn't been a seamless fit with the Nugs in his first year in the Mile High City, but this is a great matchup for him.

Johnson is making only 1.9 threes per game this year, tied for the lowest clip of his career. On the other hand, he's shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc, the second-best mark of his career. Shooting hasn't been an issue for Johnson -- volume has been the issue.

Boston can help with that.

For the season, the Celtics surrender the third-highest three-point attempt rate (44.8%). Over the last 15 games, they've permitted the third-most made threes per night to power forwards (3.3), which is where Johnson has been deployed with Aaron Gordon sidelined.

Johnson has also been a much better shooter at home (47.4%) than on the road (36.0%).

It all adds up to Johnson being in a good spot to nail multiple three-balls tonight.

