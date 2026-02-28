Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ABC

The Los Angeles Lakers (34-24) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (31-28) on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -3.5 227.5 -156 +132

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (68.2%)

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 29 times this season (29-28-1).

The Warriors have 26 wins against the spread in 59 games this season.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times out of 59 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have hit the over on 34 of 59 set point totals (57.6%).

In home games, Los Angeles sports a worse record against the spread (13-14-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-14-0).

The Lakers have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (64.3%) than road tilts (43.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Golden State has a better winning percentage at home (.467, 14-15-1 record) than away (.414, 12-17-0).

Warriors games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (19 times out of 30) than away (15 of 29) this season.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 32.7 points, 7.8 boards and 8.6 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with 3.7 made treys per game (first in league).

LeBron James averages 21.5 points, 5.7 boards and 7 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 29.9% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 13 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves averages 24.6 points, 5 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 50.2% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 32.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Warriors.

Moses Moody's numbers on the season are 12 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

The Warriors get 8.5 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The Warriors are receiving 7.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Quinten Post.

Al Horford averages 8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

