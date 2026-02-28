Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-42) are favored (-6) to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (18-41) at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Delta Center. The game airs on KJZZ, Jazz+, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The over/under is 243.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -6 243.5 -240 +198

Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jazz win (55.6%)

Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have compiled a 33-26-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 59 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Pelicans games have gone over the total 31 times out of 59 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have eclipsed the over/under 59.3% of the time (35 out of 59 games with a set point total).

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 19 times in 32 opportunities at home, and it has covered 14 times in 28 opportunities in away games.

The Pelicans have exceeded the over/under in 18 of 32 home games (56.2%), compared to 13 of 28 road games (46.4%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .533 (16-14-0). On the road, it is .517 (15-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over 21 of 30 times at home (70%), and 14 of 29 on the road (48.3%).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Derik Queen is averaging 12.1 points, 7.3 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson averages 21.9 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.2 points, 2.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 3.9 boards and 6.5 assists per game. He is also draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

The Jazz are getting 10 points, 6.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

The Jazz are receiving 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Isaiah Collier.

The Jazz are getting 11.9 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Ace Bailey.

