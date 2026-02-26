3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 2/26/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Props

San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets

There are a few reasons I'm into the under on Victor Wembanyama's rebounds prop.

While Wembanyama is capable of some huge rebounding numbers, he's averaging just 11.2 boards per game on the season. He's finished with 11 or fewer rebounds in seven of his previous 11 games.

There's also gobs of blowout risk as the Spurs are 12.5-point favorites. Wemby has already been held under 30 minutes in three of his last four games anyway, and he could see fewer minutes than usual today if things get out of hand.

Lastly, the Brooklyn Nets play at the third-slowest pace and have been good on the glass against centers, allowing the fifth-fewest rebounds per game to the position over the last 30 games (13.3).

It all adds up to me backing the under on Wembanyama's rebounds prop.

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

With both Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker out, Grayson Allen should have to take on more of the offensive load, but I think this line is a bit too high.

In this same situation last time out -- no Booker and no Brooks -- Allen played just 24 minutes and scored only 14 points.

Although the Los Angeles Lakers are a bad defense overall, they've been super tough on shooting guards. Across the past 30 games, the Lakers are giving up the second-fewest points per game to the SG position (19.2).

In one matchup against the Lakers this season, Allen netted just 13 points.

Admittedly, this under is a wee bit scary because Allen jacks up 9.1 threes per game, but all in all, it's the side I want to be on.

New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz

Herbert Jones is struggling from three this campaign. Today's clash with the Utah Jazz is a great spot for Jones to get on track.

No team lets up a higher three-point attempt rate than the Jazz do (45.5%). Small forwards have cooked them from three this season, with Utah giving up the most made threes per game to SFs (3.8) over the last 30 games.

Jones is hitting only 29.0% of his threes this season, including 25.0% this month. But he's a career 35.1% three-point shooter, and he's taken at least five triples in three straight games.

In a friendly matchup for threes, Jones should take a healthy amount of shots from downtown, and I'm intrigued by these -128 odds for him to hit at least two treys.

