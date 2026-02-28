FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NBA

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 28

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat square off at Kaseya Center.

Explore our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Hornets (72.63% win probability)
  • Spread: Hornets (-8.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Hornets -310, Trail Blazers +250
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (55.03% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-3.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -174, Heat +144
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SCHN

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (74.92% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-14)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -820, Wizards +570
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TSN, MNMT2

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (68.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-3.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -156, Warriors +132
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Jazz (55.64% win probability)
  • Spread: Pelicans (-6)
  • Total: 243.5
  • Moneyline: Pelicans -240, Jazz +198
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

