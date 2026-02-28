NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 28
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat square off at Kaseya Center.
Explore our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (72.63% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-8.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -310, Trail Blazers +250
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE
Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Heat (55.03% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-3.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -174, Heat +144
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SCHN
Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (74.92% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-14)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -820, Wizards +570
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN, MNMT2
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (68.24% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-3.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -156, Warriors +132
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Jazz (55.64% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-6)
- Total: 243.5
- Moneyline: Pelicans -240, Jazz +198
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
