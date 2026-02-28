NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 28

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat square off at Kaseya Center.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Hornets (72.63% win probability)

Hornets (72.63% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-8.5)

Hornets (-8.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Hornets -310, Trail Blazers +250

Hornets -310, Trail Blazers +250 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Heat (55.03% win probability)

Heat (55.03% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-3.5)

Rockets (-3.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Rockets -174, Heat +144

Rockets -174, Heat +144 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SCHN

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Raptors (74.92% win probability)

Raptors (74.92% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-14)

Raptors (-14) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Raptors -820, Wizards +570

Raptors -820, Wizards +570 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, MNMT2

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Warriors (68.24% win probability)

Warriors (68.24% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-3.5)

Lakers (-3.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Lakers -156, Warriors +132

Lakers -156, Warriors +132 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Jazz (55.64% win probability)

Jazz (55.64% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-6)

Pelicans (-6) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -240, Jazz +198

Pelicans -240, Jazz +198 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

