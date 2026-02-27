2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 2/27/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Best NBA Player Props for Today

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

The trade to bring in James Harden has been a boon for Jarrett Allen's output, and I am interested in these odds for Allen to record a double-double.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Jarrett Allen +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Since Harden's arrival, Allen is averaging a whopping 21.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per night.

Before Harden -- who is questionable today but seems to be trending toward playing -- Allen was putting up 13.9 points and 8.1 boards in 27.1 minutes per game.

While there may be some small-sample noise at play in the split alongside Harden, Allen clearly seems to enjoy playing with The Beard. The Detroit Pistons are a difficult matchup in this clash between East powers, but Allen notched 20 points and seven boards in his only other meeting with the Pistons (and that was pre-Harden).

Rebounds should be the biggest hurdle here as Allen is listed at +112 to pull down at least 10 boards, compared to -650 odds to net 10-plus points. Allen has at least 10 rebounds in nine of his past 10 games, and with his minutes up lately, I like his chances to get double-digit rebounds.

I'm also into Allen over 24.5 combined points and rebounds (-112), but this double-double bet is my favorite prop of the night.

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

Karl-Anthony Towns' three-point numbers have taken a step back this campaign. The Milwaukee Bucks are a great matchup for him to get back on track from deep.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Karl-Anthony Towns +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Milwaukee has surrendered the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.4%). Over the last 30 games, the Bucks are allowing the eighth-most made threes per game to centers (1.6).

Towns is shooting only 4.5 threes per game, his fewest since 2017-18. He's also making just 36.7% from downtown, a significant drop from his three-point percentages of 41.6% and 42.0% over the last two seasons. But there's a long track record of Towns being an elite shooter, and he might be turning the corner as he's hit nine triples across his last three games.

Facing a forgiving three-point defense and starting to heat up from beyond the arc, KAT can nail multiple threes on Friday.

NBA Happy Hour! Get THREE 30% profit boost tokens to use on any wagers between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET for any NBA Games taking place on February 27th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.