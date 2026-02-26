Rockets vs Magic Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

Rockets vs. Magic Prediction and Best Bets

Houston has been a better team than Orlando for most of this season, and I like the Rockets to get a road win today.

For the year, the Rockets are fifth in net rating (+5.6) while the Magic sit 16th (+0.4). Over the last 15 games, Orlando is again 16th in net rating (-0.8) while Houston is 10th (+4.1).

This game being in Orlando shouldn't be too much of an issue for the Rockets as Houston's road net rating (+4.6) out-paces Orlando's home net rating (+2.1). The Rockets have won five of their last six road games.

While this is the second leg of a back to back for the Rockets, Orlando last played on Tuesday in LA and had to fly all the way across the country after that one, so it's not like the Magic have a huge rest advantage.

All in all, give me the better team despite it being a back to back and a road game for the Rockets.

Paolo Banchero is coming off a monster game of 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He's got a much tougher matchup tonight.

The Rockets are elite defensively, with Houston checking in fourth in defensive rating this season. They have multiple rangy, long defenders they can throw at Banchero, and Houston has been very stingy against power forwards, allowing the fifth-fewest points per game to the position (20.9).

On top of that, Houston plays at a slow pace (third-slowest).

Banchero is averaging 20.0 points per game at home, and prior to Tuesday's big game, Banchero was averaging 20.1 points per game over his last 10 games, going under 21.5 points in six of those 10 outings.

