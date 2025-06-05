Belmont Stakes 2025 Weather: Saturday Forecast at Saratoga Race Course

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, June 7th at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY. The stakes race has a post time of 7:04pm ET.

While there is no opportunity for a Triple Crown this year, both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winners are racing at Belmont. The full 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions and contender odds can be found here.

Weather has played a role in each of the first two legs of the Triple Crown. After rain muddied the track at the Kentucky Derby, contenders battled hot, humid conditions at Preakness.

What does the weather forecast look like for Saturday's 2025 Belmont Stakes?

Belmont Stakes Weather

Rain is expected to be a factor at the 2025 Belmont Stakes, with a 94% chain of precipitation on Saturday. That comes after expected heavy thunderstorms and an 87% chance of precipitation on Friday.

Though temperatures are only expected to peak at 77 degrees (F) with heavy cloud coverage (95%), humidity could present challenges for the contenders.

Although the forecast can change by the hour, it certainly looks likely that the Belmont Stakes contenders will be running in muddy conditions at Saratoga Race Course.

Notable Belmont Stakes Horse Performance in Muddy Conditions

The 2025 Kentucky Derby was run in muddy conditions, and Sovereignty (2-1 to win Belmont) prevailed. Current Belmont Stakes favorite Journalism (8-5) took second, while Baeza (4-1) placed third.

Those three all have recorded 100+ Equibase Speed Scores on wet tracks. The only other Belmont contender with experience running wet is Uncaged (30-1). Despite two wins in wet conditions, Uncaged has topped out at 84 Speed Score.

The other four horses have only raced on dry tracks. Of the four, Crudo (15-1) profiles as the best-equipped to run in the mud. Crudo has the third-highest Tomlinson (wet) rating in the field, behind only Journalism and Sovereignty.

On the flip side, Heart of Honor (30-1) and Rodriguez (6-1) both have below-average Tomlinson (wet) ratings and could struggle if mud is a major factor.

