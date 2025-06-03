2025 Belmont Stakes Contenders, Post Positions, and Odds Announced

The 2025 Belmont Stakes contenders and morning line odds have been announced.

The field for the Belmont Stakes was drawn on Monday, June 2nd. Belmont Stakes morning line odds -- an estimation of what the odds will be on the day of the race -- are also posted.

2025 Belmont Stakes Field and Odds

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Hill Road Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad Brown 10-1 2 Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William I. Mott 2-1 3 Rodriguez Mike Smith Bob Baffert 6-1 4 Uncaged Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 30-1 5 Crudo John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 15-1 6 Baeza Flavien Prat John Shirreffs 4-1 7 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 8-5 View Full Table ChevronDown

2025 Belmont Stakes FAQ

When and Where Is the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

The 2025 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The race is typically held at Belmont Park but has been temporarily relocated while the track undergoes renovations.

When Is Post Time for the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

The post time for the 2025 Belmont Stakes is approximately 7:04 pm ET on Saturday, June 7th.

